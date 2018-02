INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 46-year-old man has died after being struck by a car on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the intersection of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Road on a report of a vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD confirmed the crash was fatal and said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

