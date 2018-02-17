Randy Ollis chows down at Circle City Donut Dash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If there’s one thing that will get Randy Ollis out of bed, it’s donuts.

Randy dropped by this year’s edition of the Circle City Donut Dash. The race benefits Teachers’ Treasures with donations where participants consume a dozen donuts during the race. Participants also had the option of eating the donuts afterward in the non-challenging version of the race.

Executive Director of Teachers’ Treasures Margaret Sheehan joined Randt to detail the race.

If you weren’t able to make the race and would still like to donate, click here!

Check out the video above for more!