Sunshine returns Sunday, but enjoy it while it lasts

As expected, the first half of the weekend has been anything but ideal with a wintry mix of rain and snow slipping and sliding through on Saturday afternoon and evening.

By late in the evening, roughly 10-11 p.m., the wintry mix is expected to slide out of central Indiana.

Behind it, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 20s by daybreak Sunday.

The second half of the weekend is expected to be much better than what central Indiana residents saw on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs expected to rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s across the state with a renewed south wind.

The wind will really kick up at the beginning of the work week, pushing highs into the mid to upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, the unseasonably warm temperatures are going to come with a price.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely every day this upcoming work week, especially through the first half of the week, where some portions of the state are expected to get several inches of rainfall.

It will cool down briefly through the second half of the week, but another surge of warmer temperatures and wet weather look to slide our way by next weekend. Do yourself a favor and get outside and enjoy the sunshine on Sundy because we will not see a lot of it for the seven days to follow!