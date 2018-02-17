Tyler Reddick needs 5 overtimes to win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Tyler Reddick took Dale Earnhardt Jr. to victory lane in a nail-biting opener to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

Reddick won Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in his debut race for JR Motorsports, the team in part owned by Earnhardt Jr. In his first season in retirement from full-time racing, Earnhardt’s presence is still strong through his race team.

JR Motorsports has won five of the last nine Xfinity Series races at Daytona.

This one took five overtimes and a photo finish to decide.

Reddick nabbed teammate Elliott Sadler at the finish line.

Ryan Reed was third, and Kaz Grala fourth, in Fords, and Daniel Suarez was the highest finishing Toyota driver in eighth.

