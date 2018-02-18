Deputies: Florida man used coat hanger-like tool to remove pork bones from dog’s intestines

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – When a Citrus man found pork bones in his dog’s intestines, he took matters into his own hands, and now he’s facing charges.

Anthony Avella, 58, is accused of using a handmade tool that is similar to a coat hanger to remove pork bones from his dachshund’s intestinal track.

The procedure was unsuccessful, so he took the dog to a local veterinarian who noticed the dog was under extreme stress. The vet recommended Avella take the dog to an advanced animal facility for further treatment.

When animal control officers and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office showed up at his door to check on the dog’s condition, they discovered the Avella’s dog had still not been treated.

The case was turned over to the State’s Attorney’s Office, which issued a warrant for Avella’s arrest.

He was charged with two felony charges of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and causing cruel death, pain, and suffering to an animal.

The dachshund was seized by animal control and has been receiving advanced medical care. The dog is expected to be okay.