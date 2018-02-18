Dick Wolfsie drops by Peace Water Winery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time, Wolfsie swung by downtown on College Avenue to get a first look at a wine tasting place called Peace Water Winery.

Scott Burton gave Wolfsie a glimpse inside the business. Peace Water is a locally owned Napa winery and has another location in Carmel.

Peace Water will have video boards on the walls of the location explaining the different types of wine.

