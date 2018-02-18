Nice Sunday, excessive rain possible this week

Enjoy the beautiful end to our weekend. Several days of heavy rain potentially on tap for the next several days.

Today:

After a gloomy and soggy/snowy start to the weekend, we’ll end on a positive note. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day, with warmer temperatures on tap. Highs should top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clouds will slowly increase, but we should remain dry until the mid-overnight hours. Mid to late evening temperatures won’t be running quite as cool, as warmer air invades the Midwest.

Expect showers to roll into central Indiana between 2am-4am, and continue to fill in across the state as we approach daybreak.

Monday:

Very wet day – especially for the start of the day. Just enough upper level instability that we could hear a few rumbles of thunder from time to time Monday morning. It will likely be an extremely soggy commute into work for all areas around central Indiana.

By the afternoon, the steady rain shield should retreat to the north – but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

Despite the rain threat, temperatures will be quite mild for this time of year – topping out in the middle 60s across the region.

Rainfall totals could be quite beefy just from Monday through Tuesday morning, alone – ranging in the 1″-2″ range over much of central Indiana – specifically for the northwestern half of the area.

Tuesday:

It appears are log jammed cold front may check up a bit farther west than previously thought – meaning heaviest rain axis setting up for Tuesday may only impact our far northwestern counties for now – but I caution that could change as we get into Tuesday. As of now – just scattered chances for showers and storms for much of the daytime hours on Tuesday – at least until the cold front starts to push eastward, bringing widespread rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Again, heavy rain threat on what will be an already saturated ground will cause concern for flooding issues across the area.

A side note to the rain, but equally impressive will be the near record temperatures. We’ll likely shatter our record low maximum – which is 52° (1930), and will make a serious charge for the record high temperatures for Tuesday of 72° (2016).

8 Day Forecast:

A brief, but much needed break from the rainfall comes Wednesday afternoon through much of Thursday, along with a brief shot of cooler air. Pattern will remain active, and temperatures turn back up Friday into Saturday, with more rounds of rain on tap. Rainfall totals through next Sunday morning will range between 3″-5″ over much of central Indiana, with lesser amounts southeast. These types of numbers are even on the high side in the heart of the wet season during the Spring. Be aware of flooding issues around your area this week.