Pet Pals TV: Dog obedience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty dropped by to detail some potentially dangerous issues she’s been having with her dog, Stewie. Stewie has a problem that many other dogs have in getting overly excited and jumping.

Mike Underwood from Camp Bow Wow dropped in to tell us how he eased the problem.

Are you having issues with your pup. Check out Camp Bow Wow here.

Don’t forget you can catch Pet Pals TV every Sunday at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.