Woman recovering after crashing car on wires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is recovering after crashing her car on wires that anchor a power pole.

It happened late Saturday night on New York Street near I-65.

Officials believe the 21-year-old woman’s car left the Michigan Street exit ramp from I-65. The car then plowed through a fence and crossed a street before landing on the wires.

Fire officials had to stabilize the vehicle before getting the woman out.

Medics would transport the woman to the hospital in good condition following the crash.

The cause for the crash is under investigation.