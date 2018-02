GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Monday morning.

The incident happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. in the area of State Road 135 and Curry Road.

According to the White River Township Fire Department, one person was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: SR 135 is CLOSED in Johnson Co. near Curry Rd after someone was hit by a vehicle just before 6:30 this morning. Officials tell me that 1 person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/jJ0wpVMwge — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 19, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.