INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was February 2017. Butler junior forward Kelan Martin’s career was spinning sideways — and fast.

This season, the leading scorer in Big East play is talking with his game. Martin trails only two other players nationally in terms of conference scoring within the top seven major D-1 conferences.

One of those players is Oklahoma star freshman point guard Trae Young. Martin is not Trae Young. He is not a future lottery pick, and you won’t find him on the Wooden Watch although he certainly deserves a spot.

Martin doesn’t seem to care, as he is once again zeroed in on the “silent grind.” You won’t find him on social media much these days.

“All the time, there was a lot of late nights in here (Hinkle Fieldhouse), especially after my freshman year,” Martin said.

This time last year a different kind of quiet fell over Martin and his once-almost-certain trek to stardom. Demoted to the bench after inconsistent play at small forward, Martin’s debut in his new roll marked a new level of frustration. He scored one point in 10 minutes at Marquette.

“I was struggling,” Martin said. “I talked to a few people. I was struggling. I talked to my parents every day. They knew I was struggling. I talked to the coaches. I just had to play through it.”

Martin didn’t see the starting lineup from February through the Sweet 16 of last season. Head Coach Chris Holtmann departed for Ohio State, replaced by LaVall Jordan. Martin spent the offseason back on the “silent grind” and returned to campus in the best shape of his collegiate career.

“For him to recognize that he had some maturing to do, for him to accept a new coach and some new staff members and a little bit of a different way to do things, it’s huge,” Jordan said. “There has been no reluctance on his end, he has always asked to do whatever he can for the team.”

With a big assist this season to his three-point shot, Martin continued a silent ascension up the record books at Butler.

When all is said and done this season, Martin will likely end up right back at the three-point mark — destined for third all-time on the Butler scoring list.

“Being high on the scoring list is a blessing. I never knew that I could get to this point. It has just been all of the work I’ve put in the past three or four years. It is a blessing because if I didn’t put in that work, there is no way I would be here,” Martin said.

Tuesday night marks Martin’s final home game alongside fellow senior Tyler Wideman. The two forwards are vying to become the eighth and ninth players in program history to reach the NCAA Tournament four times.

If Butler ends up on your bracket, one more dose of ‘Martin Madness’ awaits.