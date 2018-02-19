Celebrate Presidents Day at Indy landmark, home of only U.S. president elected from Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Visitors can mark Presidents Day with a uniquely authentic celebration at an Indianapolis landmark steeped in American history: the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The downtown home of the 23rd president has been preserved as a museum and memorial for Harrison, and will host a series of guided Presidents Day tours featuring historical impersonators.

The live enactors will be in character as Benjamin Harrison, First Lady Caroline Harrison and various members of their staff, guiding visitors through the home as if it were 1891.

“Some people are born to be athletes,” said Charles Braun, a present-day Indianapolis attorney dressed up as his nineteenth century counterpart. “I was born to do this.”

He called his role as Harrison in the Presidents Day reenactment something he is “most proud of” and urged Indianapolis residents to also take pride in preserving history.

“The Harrison family had intimate contact with Indiana in its developmental stage and after statehood,” Braun explained. “This is a very important part of Hoosier history that must be preserved for the students who visit here throughout the year and other individuals who come here from throughout the world.”

Volunteer opportunities at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site include positions as Welcome Center ambassadors, tour guides, educational program assistants, research assistants, special event assistants, gardeners and enactors. Inquiries and resumes can be emailed to volunteer@bhpsite.org.

Presidents Day tours will run Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Admission is free for members.