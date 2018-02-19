Clay steps down as council president; Osili elected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stephen Clay, ahead of Monday night’s City-County Council meeting, announced his plans to step down as president.

He pointed to Councilor Vop Osili, a Democrat who represents parts of downtown, as his successor. Osili was made president during a special election at the beginning of the council meeting.

Clay said the decision was mutually agreed on and was the best way to move the council forward.

He said he had no regrets and that all matters at the council were handled without interruption.

24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace is covering this story and will report on the council meeting as it unfolds.