Getting students to the theater for #BlackPantherChallenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The recent release of Black Panther has everyone excited to check out the film.

One man started the #BlackPantherChallenge, calling on others to start a GoFundMe in their community to be able to take kids to see the film.

Over 400 GoFundMe pages have raised over $400,000 across the country to help kids go see the movie.

Executive Director for the MLK Center Allison Luthe dropped by our studios to better discuss the initiative to help students in getting to the theater.

Luthe was able to help 100 kids view the box office hit with the help of NUVO.