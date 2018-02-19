How to set a memorable table

Did you know? There are 5.5 steps to an uncommonly beautiful table. At least that’s what Uncommonly Styled Owner Brooke Csukas says! She’s an “Indiana Original,” and is sharing her tips… right here:

5.5 Steps to an Uncommonly Beautiful Table

1- Start with an inspiration piece: it can be anything, just make sure you love it!

2- Decide on a color concept: keep things monochromatic or go for striking contrast?

3- Mix and layer patterns: the most interesting tables use 2 to 3 different patterns.

4- Use a fresh and functional centerpiece: keep vases/flowers short so guests can see each other!

5- Don’t stress, stay true to you: if the result reflects you, your people will love it!

5.5 If you are stressing, just pick a design from Uncommonly Styled and we’ll deliver it right to your door!

About Indiana Originals:

Indiana Originals is helping simplify the search for local, Indiana-based businesses through their app and IndianaOriginals.com. Our mission is to create healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating a greater use of Indiana-based businesses. All of our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Whenever you see the logo, you know you are supporting local. Indiana Originals, leading local living. Learn more at IndianaOriginals.com.

Indiana Originals is simplifying your search for local by helping you find great, Indiana-based businesses through our app and IndianaOriginals.com. This month, Indiana Originals is featuring Uncommonly Styled!

Uncommonly Styled alleviates the stress of planning unforgettable events by delivering unique place settings, glass and flatware along with stunning table decor rentals right to your doorstep. They exist to help you set your table for a beautiful evening making memories with your guests. Let them help you throw your best dinner party yet!

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, Uncommonly Styled grew out of owner Brooke Csukas’ personal passion for entertaining, shopping for (or hoarding, as her husband would say) entertaining pieces, and wanting everyone to love entertaining as much as she does! Gathering friends and family around delicious food and of course unique, eclectic decor has always been what makes her heart most happy. She loves her people and she loves when her people are together.

Friends shared that they would love to entertain more if only it wasn’t so much work to prepare, took so much space to store thins, and didn’t cost so much to change your style from one gathering to the next. The perfect solution? Uncommonly Styled. You borrow the settings and they do the work!

Let Uncommonly Styled help you create unforgettable memories with the people you love most – without all the stress!

