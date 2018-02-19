IMPD confiscates drugs, guns after serving warrant on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials served a search warrant led to the confiscation of drugs and guns.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. on February 16 in the 3600 block of North Mitchner Drive at the residence of 35-year-old Tierre Moore.

Officials confiscated four firearms, marijuana and spice. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also had knowledge that Moore had ties to the Grundy crew.

Moore faces charges of suspicion of escape and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.