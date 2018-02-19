New coach, new players, new turf: Indy Eleven prepares for 2018 season

Related Coverage Indy Eleven moving games to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a little more than a month until Indy Eleven fans can see the boys in blue take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team gathered at the new home venue for media day Monday afternoon, and you can expect a lot of new faces on the turf this season.

Not only do they have a new coach, but only three players from last year’s roster return.

The Eleven also joining a new league, the United Soccer League. The boys in blue will play all home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the team looks forward to the opportunity to play in such a reputable venue.

“I think it will be really exciting. I think it will give them that adrenaline rush and they will want to show the fans what they can do. I think the atmosphere in here will be really, really good. I have been in a stadium like this before with a roof and it becomes very loud and fun to play under. So I think it will bring energy to the players and I think they will enjoy that. I think the other team will also enjoy it so we will have to be up for the battle every time and have to defend our home turf well,” said Indy Eleven head coach Martin Rennie.