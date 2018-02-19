Man dies in minivan rollover crash

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died on Monday near Blountsville in Delaware County after his minivan ran off the road and into a field.

The crash was reported to authorities around 7:07 p.m. and happened near the intersection of County Road 800 South and County Road 875 East.

The man, whose name had not been released on Monday night, was the only occupant of the minivan and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to Deputy Sheriff Joe Krupa.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.