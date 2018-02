INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s pothole problem doesn’t seem to be going away.

A massive pothole in the area of Meridian and 82nd Street has caused multiple vehicles to pull over with car troubles in the area.

The pothole is said to be at least 20 feet long and six feet deep.

24-Hour News 8’s Kevin Ratermann got a chance to document some of the damage done.

How do you get a flat tire from hitting a pothole? Like this ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Check out this unlucky driver’s rim, he hit the Meridian St pothole hard enough to bend the lip by a few inches. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/tVyQDDSkeC — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 19, 2018

DPW began to fill the pothole shortly after and filled it just before 9:45 a.m.