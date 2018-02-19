Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle outside hotel in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle at a hotel just off Interstate 69 midday Monday.

Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to the Suburban Extended Stay hotel at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of a man down in a vehicle there. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the driver’s seat of a Jeep SUV in the lot, according to Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner.

Shell casings were found nearby, Joyner said.

Joyner said the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, but he added the Allen County Coroner would determine the exact cause and manner of the man’s death. Joyner said the incident was being investigated as a crime.

The discovery of the man’s body was made by a passerby, who quickly called police, Joyner said.

The victim was not identified. Joyner said it was too early to say if he was staying at the hotel or why he was there.

Police have no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Detectives could be seen documenting the scene. Multiple police vehicles and other emergency crews were on scene.

Any one with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).