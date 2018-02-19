Speedway Police seek help to find missing 11-year-old girl

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old girl last seen in Speedway.

Laglasia Green was last seen wearing blue jeans, pink-and-gray shoes and a yellow-and-black jacket, according to Speedway Police.

She is five feet tall and of average build, and was reported missing from the Runaway Bay Apartments near West 21st Street and North High School Road.

If you have any information about Green’s location, you’re asked to call 317-246-4300 or contact police on Twitter at @SpeedwayPD.