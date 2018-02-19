The coolest toys to come out of the 2018 Toy Fair

Toys, toys and more toys!

This year marks the 115th American International Toy Fair. It is the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, the third largest in the world and a critical time for the approximately $22 Billion U.S. traditional toy industry. More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys.

On today’s Indy Style, Chris Byrne, The “Toy Guy” and content director for TTPM.com (Toys, Tots, Pets & More), gives us an exclusive inside look from the show floor!

MORE ABOUT CHRIS BYRNE

As EVP and director of content and one of the spokespeople for TTPM and a partner in its parent company aNb Media, LLC Chris brings more than 30 years of industry experience in the toy industry to his role. At TTPM, Chris oversees the toy review process and the editorial team, bringing his knowledge of toys, education and child development to his role. Chris is widely published on the topic of toys and family life and in addition to his work with TTPM, he is editor-at-large for the trade publications Toys & Family Entertainmentand Royalties. He is also featured in the upcoming Netflix series, The Toys That Made Us (January, 2018) as a toy historian. His book on the most popular toys from the 1950s to the 1980s, Toy Time gives the background on some of the all-time classic toys.

Chris is extensively quoted in the media and appears regularly on local and national television commenting on toys and demonstrating new products. His media appearances reached more than 200 million consumers in 2017 in just a three-month period. He has appeared on “Live! With Kelly & Ryan,” “Marie” with Marie Osmond, “Oprah, “Soap Talk,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The CBS Evening News,” “ABC Nightly News,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Day New York,” CNBC, CNNfn, MSNBC, ABC, “The Motley Fool,” National Public Radio, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and on countless other national and local market business and consumer programs around the country and internationally.