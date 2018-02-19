Too much rain possible over the next several days

Heavy rain will plague mainly northern parts of our area, but central Indiana will see more in the next couple of days. A Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for our far northern counties.

THIS EVENING: Take an umbrella, especially if you are going to be in areas north of Indianapolis. Temps will hold steady, or even climb a few degrees in the 60s.

RECORD OVERNIGHT WARMTH: Scattered rain will continue overnight, and we should see the warmest low temperature on record for tomorrow morning.

RECORD HIGHS TUESDAY? Rain will again be the big story for the northern half of our area Tuesday. Record warmth will be the big story in central and southern Indiana. Highs will reach the low 70s in many places.

MORE RAIN / FLOODING IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain will shift to central and southern Indiana Wednesday as colder air moves in. Temps will drop and we could even see a brief rain / snow mix late Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday will see more heavy rain move in. Rain should end by Sunday, and a few dry days should follow that Monday and Tuesday of next week.