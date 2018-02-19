Unsettled and soggy for the first half of the week

A soggy start to the week with scattered showers and storms about the area. Some could have brief heavy downpours causing slick roads this morning. Scattered showers will continue this afternoon with breezy conditions out of the south bringing in warm air this afternoon. Highs today well above normal topping out in the mid 60s. Tonight winds will be a bit gusty with wind gusts 30-35 mph keeping temperatures very warm in the lower 60s. Showers continue through the overnight.

Tuesday morning start with showers and storms making for another wet morning commute. Be sure to keep your rain gear handy, rain showers will be around for the r remainder of the day with some heavier rain possible. Highs Tuesday will be with in record breaking warm territory. Highs in the lower 70s. Showers will begin to peter out Wednesday with temperatures falling to the mid 40s. That will allow for some of the precipitation to change over to a wintry mix. Rain totals by mid week will be around 2-4 inches which could cause some localized flooding.

Short lived break from the rain on Thursday with highs rebounding into the low 50s. Rain does return by the end if the week with temperatures warming back into the mid 50s. This weekend looking like a wet one with additional rain Saturday and Sunday with highs above normal.