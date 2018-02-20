12-year-old in Sullivan Co. arrested after online threats

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old female has been arrested after posting threats online directed towards Dugger-Union Community School.

Deputies say the arrest is the result of working through several tips about the situation. The 12-year-old was taken into custody just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan County investigators say that while no weapons or credible means to carry out the posted threats were found, they will handle all such threats as if they are real.

The Sullivan County Sheriff says such threats will not be tolerated.

“We are not going to put up with it,” said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom. “Threaten our schools and we will hunt you down and arrest you.”

The juvenile has been charged with a preliminary count of intimidation.