2 Carmel students arrested after posting online threats

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel have arrested two teenagers after they posted threats of violence against Carmel High School.

Police say the teenagers posted the threats to Snapchat over the weekend.

Investigators say they do not believe the students ever planned to carry out the threats.

Police also say these threats are separate from the rumors about possible violence last week that led to approximately 1,500 students to stay home from school on Friday.

Both police and school leaders say they still plan to have extra security on hand when classes resume Tuesday.

The students both face preliminary charges of intimidation.