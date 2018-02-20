Ash & Elm Cider celebrates release of new canned ciders

Dry, Semi-Sweet, and Sunset Tart Cherry ciders… Ash & Elm Cider Co. is releasing their craft cider in cans for the first time!

Andrea Homoya, Co-Founder & CEO, Ash & Elm Cider Co., explains more about their release party in their tasting room on Saturday, 2/24, from noon to 10pm.

There will be discounts on cans that day only – 15% off on 4-packs, 25% off on cases. They’ll also be giving tours of their production facility and hosting a Q&A with cidermakers.

Cans will be available at area liquor stores and retailers later in the spring.

With this release, the cidery becomes one of the few cideries in the state to can their craft cider.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. was founded in 2016 by husband and wife Aaron and Andrea Homoya. The production facility and tasting room is located on the near-eastside of Indianapolis, at 2104 E. Washington Street. As a company, Ash & Elm Cider Co. strives to make quality ciders using apples from around the Midwest and help cultivate the market for craft cider in Indianapolis.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. is proud to be part of a new tradition of American cider, which uses eating apples to create fresh, vibrant ciders that are ‘Crafted for Today’. Their modern cider takes influences from old world traditions, wine, and craft beer. As a company, we are passionate about supporting local orchards and seeking opportunities to restore heirloom cider apple varieties.

To learn more, visit:

www.ashandelmcider.com

@ashandelmcider

facebook.com/ashandelmcider