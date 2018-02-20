Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A 55-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a bicycle and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 243 and County Road 1175 South. When Indiana Conservation Officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the bicyclist, Michael Gilham, entrapped underneath a the pickup truck. Gilham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.