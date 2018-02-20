Brawl breaks out between parents at wrestling championship

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at this weekend’s State Wrestling Championship has a lot of people asking questions.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Belen High School Senior Rowdy Robinson was wrestling against Diego Pavia from Saint Pius at the State Championship at the Santa Ana Star Center.

“It’s supposed to stay on the mat, and that’s it,” said Robyn Robinson.

Robyn is Rowdy Robinson’s mom. She said during the match, her son’s knee locked up. That’s when she said Pavia’s mother got mad.

“They kept yelling he’s effing stalling in my face,” said Robinson.

Fists began flying and in pictures, the opponent’s mother is seen lunging at Robinson. More adults even got into the mess, and parents had to shield their children from the mayhem.

“I’ve never had a parent come at me like that,” said Robinson.

She doesn’t deny being a competitive mom.

“I know I have a big mouth, I do, and I yell and I scream,” she said.

Robinson is extremely involved in her son’s wrestling team. She’s even been featured as the team mom.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of their lives,” she said.

As Robinson fought back tears, she said she believes she was attacked because her son won the match.

“I’m heartbroken, I can’t even hardly sleep because I cannot believe that people would actually go after kids in a parking lot,” said Robinson.

The fight didn’t end in the arena. She said people waited outside the Star Center and attacked.

“Our coach got hit in the head with a rock and received nine staples, another coach went to the hospital for possible broken ribs,” she said.

She does take some blame for what happened, saying she probably didn’t handle herself correctly. Robinson said even her son feels guilty and thinks it was his fault.

However, Robinson said a lot of blame should also be put on security at the Santa Ana Star Center, Rio Rancho Police, and the New Mexico Activities Association, who she said were all warned that people were waiting outside to fight.

“They let us walk out into a hornet’s nest,” said Robinson.

In the end, she just hurts for the kids.

“We need to all remember it’s the kids, we ruined it for the kids,” said Robinson.

Rio Rancho Police said they did have officers at the game for security and have started a report with accounts from multiple officers. However, because so many people were involved, charges have not yet been filed.

WISH-TV’s sister station KRQE reached out to both St. Pius and Belen High School, but due the holiday did not hear back.

A spokesperson for the NMAA released the following statement:

It’s disappointing that the actions of a small group of parents tarnished what was an otherwise great event.”