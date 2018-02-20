Chefs come together for foodie event

It’s a foodie favorite, all part of a fundraiser to help benefit Hope Academy, Indiana’s recovery high school at Fairbanks.

Local chefs will come together to prepare and serve culinary tastings at “Taste of Hope” – an annual fundraiser that helps provide education, recovery support and hope for students in recovery from addiction. This year’s event will feature 8 local restaurants and chefs.

Chef Allen Smith, Meridian Restaurant, Jan Stanich, Director of Marketing, Hope Academy, and Craig Mariutto, Shoefly Public House, tell us more: (along with sharing some recipes for Seared Pork Belly and a Korean BBQ Sauce)

What: 8th Annual Taste of Hope fundraiser

When: Sunday, February 25

Noon-2 pm

Where: 8102 Clearvista Parkway

About Hope Academy

Hope Academy is a fully accredited, tuition-free Indiana public charter high school that provides students the opportunity for academic achievement, sobriety and personal growth. Hope Academy relies on philanthropic support to ensure students receive recovery support as they earn their high school diploma! A donation to Hope Academy creates opportunities for young people in recovery to get their life back, graduate from high school, strengthen relationships with their family and become successful and contributing members in our community.

Korean BBQ Sauce

Yield 1 gal

Qty Ingredient Notes

12 oz Ginger peeled, coarse chop

3 Cup Soy Sauce

3 Cup Gojujang

1/2 Cup Rice Vinegar

1 Cup Sesame Oil

1 Cup Honey

1/2 Cup Tomato Paste

Procedure:

1) Put it all in a blender & blend until smooth

2) Store in the smallest possible container

3) Label, date & rotate

To learn more, visit www.hopeacademyrhs.org.