Congressman Carson takes part in roundtable focusing on infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Andre Carson was in town Tuesday taking part in a meeting focused on infrastructure.

The roundtable listening session comes after President Donald Trump released his $1.5 trillion plan to revamp America’s infrastructure. Carson says he disagrees with the plan because it cuts federal funds to the states.

“The president’s proposal cuts millions of dollars to states like Indiana and we’re going to see our rail service from Indy to Chicago hurt significantly,” Carson said. “And so what that really tells me is not only is he hurting innovation, he’s really crippling the state’s ability to work with the federal government to create more light rail opportunities, to create more local entrepreneurs and allow them to have skin in the game.”

The meeting was part of the “Make it in America” initiative that began in 2010.