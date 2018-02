SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on I-74 in Shelby County.

The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. near the 106 mile marker.

The conditions of those transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.