HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Eight boys basketball players have been suspended by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

According to IHSAA, the students violated Rule 15.1.2A, which prohibits players from playing in a non-school sponsored basketball league during the season.

Noblesville High School suspended six players and removed one from the team. Hamilton Heights High School suspended two players.

IHSAA would not give out names or grade levels of the players involved.