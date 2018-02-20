Evansville teen arrested for threatening Snapchat post

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old North Junior High School student saying she posted threatening messages on Snapchat.

The investigation started Monday after staff were alerted to a threatening Snapchat post circulating among the students.

Detectives tracked the post back to a home in the Jacobsville area of Evansville.

The daughter of the homeowner was found to be a North Junior High School student and identified as the same person who alerted school staff to the existence of the post to begin with.

During an interview, the juvenile admitted to creating the Snapchat post, allegedly telling detectives she had no reason or justification for her actions.

The juvenile was also later interviewed by an Evansville Police Department detective regarding threats directed toward Cedar Hall Community School.

The juvenile admitted to sending threatening Snapchat posts to students at Cedar Hall using the same account used to threaten North Junior High.

“Posting threats on social media and directing intimidating language towards fellow students is not a joke. It’s not funny and it’s not clever,” Sheriff Dave Wedding said. “The Sheriff’s Office will vigorously pursue charges against anyone who threatens the safety of a school. Parents need to talk to their children right now about this issue. If you don’t have confidence that your child understands what is at stake, then it is time to take away your child’s smartphone.”

The juvenile was transported to the Youth Care Center and will make an appearance in juvenile court Wednesday. She has been preliminary charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony and Disorderly Conduct, a Class B Misdemeanor.

The Evansville Police Department plans to file additional charges Wednesday morning.