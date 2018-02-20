Firefighter Tim’s Olympic Warm Up

Can’t be an Olympian? Why not warmup and stretch like one?!

Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim shows us an Olympic warmup and partner stretch that is important to do before strenuous exercise to help prevent injury.

Here it is:

First, you begin with a very light jog. After 30 seconds, you will begin incorporating movements that will help you to loosen up your body and start to prepare it for what ever your physical activity is going to be. Here’s a list of the movements you can do:

Arm shoulder rolls

Karaoke

Side step

Side step in a low athletic stance

Skipping

High knee

Heel to butt

Short burst(5 to 8 step sprint)

Walking on the inside of your feet, then the outsides.

Neck rolls.

The partner stretch

One person will sit on the ground, and the other person will stand behind them. The stretches that will be performed are:

legs apart, head to left

right knee, head to the middle

legs together, head to knees

While performing these stretches, your partner will place their hand on the upper middle of your back and gently assist you in pushing yourself to a slightly harder or deeper stretch than you can do on your own.

Twitter: @firemantimcfd