Firefighter Tim’s Olympic Warm Up

Can’t be an Olympian? Why not warmup and stretch like one?!
Today on Indy Style, Firefighter Tim shows us an Olympic warmup and partner stretch that is important to do before strenuous exercise to help prevent injury.
Here it is:
First, you begin with a very light jog. After 30 seconds, you will begin incorporating movements that will help you to loosen up your body and start to prepare it for what ever your physical activity is going to be. Here’s a list of the movements you can do:
Arm shoulder rolls
Karaoke
Side step
Side step in a low athletic stance
Skipping
High knee
Heel to butt
Short burst(5 to 8 step sprint)
Walking on the inside of your feet, then the outsides.
Neck rolls.
The partner stretch
One person will sit on the ground, and the other person will stand behind them. The stretches that will be performed are:
legs apart, head to left
right knee, head to the middle
legs together, head to knees
While performing these stretches, your partner will place their hand on the upper middle of your back and gently assist you in pushing yourself to a slightly harder or deeper stretch than you can do on your own.
