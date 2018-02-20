Flood Watch expands, cooler air returns

The Flood Watch that was previously in effect for areas NW has been expanded to include most of central Indiana until Wednesday morning.

THIS EVENING: The rain pattern will slowly start to drift form NW parts of the area into central Indiana. Most of the rain will avoid Indy Metro until closer to Midnight, so most metro area and places south will be windy and warm for the evening.

OVERNIGHT: A cold front will slide closer to the state, and that will drop temps into the lower 40s and upper 30s by Daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will be centered in central and southern Indiana for most of the day. Temps will struggle to climb back to the 40 degree mark.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain will linger into early Thursday morning, where colder air could cause a little bit of a wintry mix (should not cause any problems with warmer ground and temps above freezing). More possible heavy rain will arrive Friday and Saturday. That round will end early Sunday, and drier weather will stick around through the middle of next week. Temps will stay near or above average for this time of year.