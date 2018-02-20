IMPD searching for missing 7-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Missing Persons detectives with IMPD say Jimaurio Laye was last seen getting off of his school bus in front of his apartment near Township Line Road and Westlane Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark blue jeans, black Air Force shoes, a gray coat with white writing on it and a gray “Paw Patrol” hat.

He was possibly playing with several kids around his age.

If you see him or know where he is, call IMPD at 317-327-3264.