Man wanted for filming patrons inside locker room at downtown YMCA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are on the hunt for a man they said filmed patrons inside a locker room at a downtown YMCA.

The incident happened Monday night just before 10 p.m. at the Irsay Family YMCA located in the 400 block of Alabama Street.

Officials said a man alerted authorities after he believed he was being photographed or recorded while taking a shower at the gym.

After the suspect was confronted, he fled the scene.

Officials are reviewing film outside of the locker room to see if the suspect can be identified.

The suspect is being sought for voyeurism.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.