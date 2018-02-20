After unexpected passing, scholarship fund continues memory of Indy teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On April 5, 2016, Kyle J. Guyton passed away.

The talented 22-year-old had an asthma attack while chaperoning a group of students in Poland.

Guyton worked as a motivator. He encouraged students at Bishop Chatard High School in the arts. The first-year teacher and theater director held high standards for his students.

When he passed, his family and friends wanted to carry on his legacy.

They’ve created the Kyle J. Guyton Scholarship Fund. Each year, students are selected who will pursuit the arts in college. The board uses standards Guyton set for his students to select possible candidates.

Last year three students were accepted. Jackson Janowicz, Lauryn Tyler and Rhylan Page all received scholarships to continue their education in the arts at their respective universities.

“If there is something we can do to carry his legacy on we will do it,” said Dr. Varon Cantrell, who sits on the Kyle J. Guyton scholarship board.

Preparations are underway for the Kyle J. Guyton Memorial Scholarship dinner in March.

The event will be held at the Willows of Westfield on March 10, 2018 at 6 p.m.

The cost is $100 per person and $1,000 per table. The board is also accepting donations online. If you would like to donate, click here to learn how you can help.