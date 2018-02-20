Person found dead in vehicle on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle on the near northeast side.

IMPD said homicide investigators are in the 3300 block of Schofield Avenue, just east of Ralston Avenue.

IMPD says the man was possibly shot.

Investigators were called out just after 6:30 p.m.

This would be the city’s first homicide since Feb. 1.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have updates when available.