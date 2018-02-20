Retired ISP K9 responsible for nearly $2M in seizures passes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police K9 responsible for getting drugs and millions of seized money off of the streets has passed away.

Retired 13-year-old K9 Mojo passed away overnight on February 9.

Mojo was responsible for seizures that included the confiscation of:

4,222 pounds of marijuana

3.75 pounds of methampheatamine

115 pounds of cocaine

1.75 pounds of heroin

$1,985,309 in seized money

Mojo helped not only Indiana State Police, but also other agencies over the span of his career after graduating from K9 School in 2006.