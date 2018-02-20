Retired ISP K9 responsible for nearly $2M in seizures passes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police K9 responsible for getting drugs and millions of seized money off of the streets has passed away.
Retired 13-year-old K9 Mojo passed away overnight on February 9.
Mojo was responsible for seizures that included the confiscation of:
- 4,222 pounds of marijuana
- 3.75 pounds of methampheatamine
- 115 pounds of cocaine
- 1.75 pounds of heroin
- $1,985,309 in seized money
Mojo helped not only Indiana State Police, but also other agencies over the span of his career after graduating from K9 School in 2006.