Retired ISP K9 responsible for nearly $2M in seizures passes away

Staff Reports Published:
K9 Mojo. (ISP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police K9 responsible for getting drugs and millions of seized money off of the streets has passed away.

Retired 13-year-old K9 Mojo passed away overnight on February 9.

Mojo was responsible for seizures that included the confiscation of:

  • 4,222 pounds of marijuana
  • 3.75 pounds of methampheatamine
  • 115 pounds of cocaine
  • 1.75 pounds of heroin
  • $1,985,309 in seized money

Mojo helped not only Indiana State Police, but also other agencies over the span of his career after graduating from K9 School in 2006.