Scott County man arrested on child pornography charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on child pornography charges.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives executed a search warrant in the 200 block of South 3rd Street in Scottsburg and seized computer-related items that allegedly contained child pornographic images.

Tyler S. Tscheulin of Scottsburg was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. He was transported to the Scott County Jail to await his first court appearance.

State police indicated that the search warrant was the result of a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.