Sen. Young holds ‘Fair Shot Agenda’ roundtable discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Senator Todd Young is hosting a series of roundtable meetings that kicked off Tuesday morning.

The aim of the discussions are to help ensure that all Hoosiers get a fair shot at success.

The first one took place Tuesday morning at the Sheppard community Center on Washington Street Near Sherman Drive on the city’s east side.

Representatives from local nonprofits, police, schools and affordable housing organizations gathered to listen to Hoosier concerns.

Senator Young said the idea is to identify what’s keeping Indiana natives from reaching their goals.

For more on this story, click on the video.