Shop in Carmel’s City Center holding human trafficking awareness event

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — There’s a chance to help survivors of human trafficking in Carmel Tuesday.

Uplift, an initiate apparel shop located in Carmel’s City Center is hosting an event to benefit Restored, Inc. from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Restored is a local nonprofit and we provide direct services to victims of sex trafficking and exploitation, so that consists of recovery relief and restoration, and then in parallel to that we also provide education and awareness for the community,” said Laura Mason with Restored, Inc.

The event will feature Restored, Inc.’s founder and CEO, Tracy McDaniel.

“She’s going to be talking about the reality of human trafficking, especially in Hamilton County and she’s going to talk about online safety and what you can do to find it,” said Mason.

Carla Mackie, owner of Uplift, said she wanted to hold the event to create awareness.

“People need to become aware of what’s going on in their community, human trafficking happens around the world, but it happens right here in Indiana, especially central Indiana, and we want to get the word out, let people know about some tips on how you can spot victims that are trafficked,” said Mackie.

If you attend the event, you are asked to bring a gift card to Walmart or Target that will go to Restored, Inc.

“This is the first time some of these girls can actually go to the store and pick up a top or shoes or something that they desperately need and what an empowerment it is to the women,” said Mackie.

For more information on Restored, Inc., click here.