COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One student is in custody after making threats over social media.

Officials said the threat was sent to several students via Snapchat on Tuesday.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department later arrested the student at Columbus East High School without incident.

It isn’t quite clear what the threat was, but officials determined it was enough to warrant an arrest.

The juvenile student faces a preliminary charge of intimidation.

The investigation remains ongoing.