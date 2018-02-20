Unseasonably warm afternoon

A very warm start to the morning with a record breaking start to the morning. Temperatures in the middle 60s through late morning eventually breaking into the lower 70s with a spotty shower or storm this afternoon. Heavier rain moves in late tonight and through the overnight hours as the cold front sags southward dropping temperatures and increasing our rain chances. Heavy rain likely overnight with an additional 1-2″ of rain possible. Lows will fall into the lower 40s and will hold steady for the day on Wednesday.

Considerably colder during the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s with showers around during the day. They stick around throughout the overnight. Rain will move out rather quickly come Thursday morning with highs rebounding topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

An additional system moves in Friday and brings back the chance of showers to end off the work week with showers likely throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs till remain in the mid 50s. Showers and storms are likely to linger through most of the day on Saturday with highs in the 50s. A lingering shower early Sunday with drier conditions during the afternoon. Highs to end the weekend will still remain the 50s.