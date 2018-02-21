An important look at “The Human Workplace”

It’s in the news every day. Workplace scandals that dominate the headlines. These reports are evidence that the working environment is changing the way we communicate, think and collaborate. At the same time, technology has rendered old approaches to work obsolete, yet business structures have largely remained unchanged.

Now, in The Human Workplace, author Andy Swann says it is time to address these changes; he recommends a positive activism that can help traditional businesses create an environment for success for their employees. He addresses the issue on today’s Indy Style!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Andy Swann leads the development and delivery of people-focused transition management for organizations undergoing change at BDG Architecture + Design in the UK. He is also the founder of Simple Better Human, a creative organization development consultancy which specializes in allowing employees to thrive so that organizations can, too. He runs the All About People conference and speaks around the world on the benefits or taking a more human approach to organizational development.

The Human Workplace: People-Centred Organizational Development

Companies spend time and effort developing their employees – their most important asset – but they often forget to consider the company structure, culture, environment and processes required to help the newly upskilled individuals thrive. The Human Workplace is a practical guide which shows how this can be achieved by taking a truly people-centric approach to organizational development. Exploring how people-centred organizations behave and evolve, the book covers how to use design thinking to create optimal organizational structures, how to make a business a community, how to use communication to inform and empower people and how to use technology to allow employees to work more efficiently.

Packed with interviews and case studies from Microsoft, Schneider Electric, CGI, Universal, Lego, SAP, BBC Worldwide and other global companies that have benefited from a people-centred approach, The Human Workplace redefines our view of the organization, its relationship with people and how we interact with it. It is an essential guide for all HR and OD professionals seeking to get the right people in the right places doing the right things at the right time.

For more information, visit www.AndySwann.co.uk

