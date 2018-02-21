CBD oil bill passes committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The controversial — and some would say confusing — topic of CBD oil was up for discussion at the Statehouse again Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, passion permiated from both sides, during a House committee considering a CBD oil bill.

We heard testimony from several different people….from the VFW to Indiana’s chapter of the American Legion.

Opinions of the people who testified differed wildly. One person called CBD oil a miracle… another called it snake oil.

State Representative, William Friend, a Republican from Macy, said “We want to make it legal here in Indiana for people to own, possess, market, this CBD oil with a 3-tenths-percent or less THC level.”

State Senator Mike Young, and State Rep. William Friend championed their “Low THC hemp extract” CBD oil bill, in front of a House Committee Wednesday.

State Sen Mike Young, a Republican from Indianapolis said “CBD oil. It’s an amazing product. It doesn’t harm you. All it can do is help you.”

Before testimony, the committee proposed amending the bill, repealing a state registry, and mandating labeling specifics, like who made the product, when it was made. The bill already required a label, but this would require it show the product is less than .3 percent THC. Plus tougher penalties if you break the rules.

Committee Chairman State Representative, Thomas Whasburne, a Republican from Darmstadt, said “If you are a retailer who knowingly sells a product that has above .3 percent THC, that you are going to be subject to a level 5 felony.”

In testimony, a pastor spoke staunchly against the cannabis-derived oil, asking is it really beneficial?

Rev. Jeff Springer asked “Or is it simply a placebo? Would this product actually do what it’s advertised to do? Or is it in effect colloquially referred to as ‘snake oil’?”

Miriah Mershon testified that’s just not the case. She says her son’s seizures have pretty much stopped since he’s taken CBD oil.

Miriah Mershon explained “He’s not having seizures! In 7 months that he’s been on CBD, he’s had one seizure. One!”

The bill passed out of committee as amended, by a vote of 9 to zero.

To read the entire bill, click here.