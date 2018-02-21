DCS investigating incident involving Pike Township employee and student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An incident involving a student and an employee with the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is currently under investigation by the Department of Child Services, according to the school

While the school district did not provide specifics about the alleged incident they did state they are fully cooperating with DCS and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The school says they have taken measures to keep the employee from interacting with the student.

The school provided the following statement on the situation:

The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township was notified by the Department of Child and Family Services that they are investigating a case involving an employee. We are cooperating fully with DCFS and IMPD and will continue to do so throughout the course of their investigation. In the meantime, we have taken appropriate measures to prevent the employee from interacting with students. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.