Indy boasts several James Beard semifinalists

Semifinalists for the James Beard Restaurant & Chef Awards were announced last week. And did you know? Indianapolis has four people up for awards: Martha Hoover for Outstanding Restaurateur; Alan Sternberg for Rising Star Chef of the Year; and Abbi Merriss of Bluebeard and Steve Oakley of Oakleys Bistro for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger tells us more, along with giving us updates on the latest in the Indy foodie world!

Blue Sushi Saki Grill has opened in the Ironworks Building at Keystone Avenue and 86th Street.

Happy Brewing Co. should be opening just north of 38th and Illinois streets on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Inferno Room on Virginia Avenue has hit some delays, but should be opening this spring.

Conners Kitchen + Bar will be opening in April on Maryland Street in the Downtown Marriott with elevated Midwestern cuisine, craft beer and cocktails.

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.